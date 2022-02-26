Sault Ste. Marie to draft derelict housing plan

Sault Ste. Marie wants to draft a plan that targets derelict housing, in spite of the advice from staff suggesting to maintain the status quo.

A 2020 motion asked city officials to investigate programs that exist to currently incentivize or provide assistance in the demolition of derelict properties.

Two years later, the report brought back to council suggested that while community improvement plans like it are permitted under the Municipal Act, staff were recommending against it.

"We wanted to go above what is already being done however, when drafting our subsequent motion," said Coun. Luke Dufour. "I think that a plan that shows the city playing a deeper role and building off of the successes of the previous community plans is really important."

City officials said incentivizing homeowners who let their properties run down with a grant could potentially be rewarding them.

The motion that councillors Dufour and Matthew Shoemaker penned specifically asked staff to draft a plan that will address the issue by demolishing the homes or reusing them.

That passed unanimously.

"There's similar models in places like Detroit, Pittsburgh," Dufour added.

"When I look around and look at the neighbourhoods that were able to turn around, especially as they had to decrease their dependence on heavy industry, those are the kinds of models that I'm thinking about for here."

City staff is expected to have that plan created within six months.