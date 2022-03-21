Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics ban

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.

Single-use plastics are defined as plastic items used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These can include plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda and water bottles and most food packaging.

"Single-use plastics often end up littering our parks, playgrounds, rivers and lakes taking hundreds of years to break down harming fish, wildlife, and people in the process," the city said in a news release Monday.

The federal government published proposed legislation Dec. 25 that identifies six hard to recycle categories of single-use plastic items and the rules prohibiting or restricting their manufacture.

These include grocery bags, straws, cutlery, six-pack rings, takeout containers and stir sticks. These items were chosen because they are often not recycled, and environmentally friendly alternatives are more readily available.

Two online surveys have been created -- one for residents and one for businesses. Feedback via the online surveys will be received until April 21.

In addition, a virtual open house is scheduled to take place April 7 from noon until 1 p.m. to learn more about the federal government regulations and anticipated compliance. To register for the free virtual open house, click here.

For more information on the single-use plastics ban and community consultations, contact Emily Cormier, sustainability coordinator, at 705-989-8748 or via email.