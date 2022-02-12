Sault Ste. Marie wants seat on northern transportation task force

After North Bay complained it was lacking representation on the province's northern transportation task force, another northern city is urging the government to add someone from its area.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has asked Ontario to add someone from the city or Algoma to the board, in order to fairly tackle local issues pertaining to northern transportation.

"If we're going to make substantive changes to the transportation infrastructure and the processes that we have in northern Ontario, at the very least, you have to have the major centres at the table," said Coun. Paul Christian, who introduced the motion to city council.

Christian said the city wrote a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Sault MPP Ross Romano, asking for a spot on the task force.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Romano said he hasn't heard anything from council.

"I've only received some information through media reports, no one at city hall or city council has reached out to me about that matter, but I'm very happy to discuss it with them," he said.

Once established, the northern Ontario transportation task force will focus on the needs of northern transportation.

Christian said proper rail service is a must for the region.

"The efforts of Sault Ste. Marie have been to look at a multi-model or a holistic approach, we need to have rail service in the north," he added.