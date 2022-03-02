Sault Ste. Marie woman celebrates 100th Birthday

Sault Ste. Marie is the home of northeastern Ontario's latest Centenarian.

Edna Bowen was joined by family and friends at the Moose Lodge in the Sault Wednesday, to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Longevity is a trait that runs deep within Bowen's family.

She is one of 11 siblings, one of whom is also approaching 100-years-old.

According to her family, Bowen remains very independent at home, continuing to live by herself.

"I've never even thought about it (turning 100)," Bowen said. "Everyone seems to be excited about it, but to me, I said it's just another day."