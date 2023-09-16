Sault Ste. Marie YMCA goes to the dogs

The Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has gone to the dogs – literally. Dog owners brought their beloved pets to the YMCA pool for the annual Doggie Dip fundraiser.

Dogs of all sizes and breeds took the plunge, diving after balls and Frisbees, while others simply did laps around the pool. Admission was by donation, with all proceeds going to the YMCA Strong Communities Fund.

"That particular fund allows us to provide services for seniors, for youth, activities programs, sports, and gives them the opportunity to take part," said Don Ferguson, YMCA’s public relations manager.

"It also helps offset costs for groups and individuals who may not necessarily be able to normally afford to take part in things here at the Y."

The Doggie Dip takes place ahead of the Y's annual pool maintenance. The pool will be closed until Oct. 2, while all other services at the facility will continue to operate normally.