Sault Steelworkers release strike vote results

The contract between United Steelworkers Local 2251 and Algoma Steel was set to expire at midnight Sunday before the company and union agreed to a 15-day extension of the existing collective agreement late Saturday.

The USW Local 2251’s 2,000 members would have been in a strike position as early as Monday morning.

The union held a strike vote last week. The vote was taken on from Wednesday to Saturday.

On Saturday evening, following the extension announcement, USW Local 2251’s negotiating committee released the results of the vote indicating 91 per cent of the membership had voted in favour of a strike.

On Friday, Algoma Steel had indicated without an agreement it would be forced to start idling steelmaking operations in the Sault. This would have involved banking the blast furnace, low-idling the coke batteries and implementing flood and fire protection protocols.

"The company will be required to begin idling operations on Sunday July 31, 2022 to preserve the integrity of its assets,” according to their press release Friday.

Michael Garcia, Algoma Steel president and chief executive officer, indicated that if the blast furnace is banked, it would take 10 to 14 days to return the facility to production.

On Saturday, the USW negotiating committee and the company indicated a key factor in the negotiations related to the cost of living adjustments was addressed and agreed to continue talks towards a new agreement. With movement on this issue the 15-day extension agreement was made to continue negotiations.