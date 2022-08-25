Sault Steelworkers review Algoma Steel contract offer
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Cory Nordstrom
Members of the largest Steelworkers Union local at Algoma Steel in the Sault gathered Thursday for a series of information sessions.
The three meetings allowed the more than 2,000 employees represented by United Steelworkers Local 2251 to review the tentative deal reached Tuesday.
Mike Da Prat, president of the Local 2251, said his union is recommending members vote in favour of accepting the deal.
“Well, it’s a fair agreement," said Da Prat.
"It’s a fair wage increase, the COLA is still separate. Profit sharing is as it was, and we’ve also gained on benefits and other things.”
Workers had the opportunity to cast their vote on the deal Thursday, with a final vote scheduled Monday.
