Sault students thrilled to be able to return to the stage

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, White Pines Collegiate in the Sault is again taking to the stage.

The high school is in preparations for a production of ‘The Wedding Singer,’ based on the 1998 Adam Sandler movie.

Director Hollie Filice said with 50 students involved, both on stage and behind the scenes, it’s clear students are excited about the return of theatre.

“It’s a really great opportunity for students to get involved and make connections with each other, which was really lacking during the pandemic,” Filice said.

The two-year gap means this is the first opportunity for many of the kids to take part in a play.

Grade 11 student Gabriel Fournier is one of those students.

His stage debut comes in the lead role of Robbie Hart, played by Sandler in the film.

“I just like being on the stage in front of people,” Fournier said.

“It’s just a great feeling stepping into another character. (It’s) just amazing.”

Students went through unique preparation for the show. To match the play's timeline, they learned 1980s-era hairstyles at Sault College.

They also took part in vocal practice at the Hiawatha Highlands said Filice.

“When we take students out of the building and we give them those authentic learning experiences,” he said.

“Whether it’s, ‘we’re going to do fun games at Hiawatha and you’re going to actually talk to each other without masks on and do silly little games and learn about each other,’ it just makes the learning experience that much more special.”

The first performances in front of a live audience came recently for the crew, as students from Grade 8 got a sneak peek of the production.

Dominic Albury, who plays Glenn Guglia, said he felt good about his first time performing in front of a crowd.

“It’s really cool to actually see a bunch of people actually sitting in the audience,” Albury said.

“It’s all coming together.”

White Pines Collegiate's production of ‘The Wedding Singer’ runs Dec. 8-10.