Sault Summer Moon Festival returns

Preparations are underway for the upcoming Summer Moon Festival in Sault Ste. Marie.

Organizers call it a multi-disciplinary arts festival featuring music, visual art, workshops and exhibits by artists from across the country. The festival will feature five large-scale murals to be created downtown – two of which will be completed by local artist Katrina Thibodeau.

Thibodeau has been a full-time artist for the last 12 years. She said her goal is to convey emotions through portraits, which she said take up to 80 hours to complete.

"Recently I've been blessed with a lot of opportunities, getting some international exposure," said Thibodeau.

"I was in London, England, and then in Milan, Italy, and then coming up in spring 2023, I'll be in South Korea for a solo exhibition."

Thibodeau said she's looking forward to Summer Moon, which runs June 21-25.

Josh Ingram, the city's special events coordinator, is one of the organizers for Summer Moon. He said the arts community is strong in the Sault.

"There's no reason why Summer Moon can't be the South by Southwest of northern Ontario," said Ingram.