Sault supply teacher charged with sex assault on student under age 16

A 73-year-old male teacher with the French Catholic school board in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Monday the attack took place Feb. 12 while the accused was working as a supply teacher at Notre Dame du Sault.

The suspect was charged April 7. The victim was under the age of 16, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2021.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.