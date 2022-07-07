Sault suspect accused of forcible confinement, tying victim’s hands

A 33-year old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement and uttering threats, following an incident Wednesday on Cunningham Road.

Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Thursday they approached a suspicious vehicle on McNabb Street after identifying an individual known to them. It led to multiple arrests and a suspect wanted in connection with a recent forcible confinement investigation was in the vehicle.

The suspect is charged in connection with an incident on Cunningham Road on July 3.

“The victim’s hands (were tied) together to prevent them from trying to leave,” police said.

“While the victim was restrained the accused stole their phone, and some money.”

After some time, the suspect did allow the victim to leave.

The accused has been charged with forcible confinement, robbery, uttering threats and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order, in addition to three charges related to the traffic stop.

Following the incident, a search of the vehicle uncovered an imitation firearm, a Taser and spring-loaded knife. The other four occupants including the driver were also arrested.

All five occupants of the vehicle were charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition. One of suspects was also charged with several counts of breach of probation.

The accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.