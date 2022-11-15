Sault suspect accused of walking down the street carrying sawed-off shotgun

A 35-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested Monday after police received reports of someone on Wellington Street carrying a weapon.

Officers responded around 8 a.m., the Sault Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a person matching the description provided walking on Schafer Avenue,” the release said.

“Upon approaching the person, later identified as the accused, they threw a wallet on the ground. The accused was placed under investigative detention.”

A search uncovered 6.06 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

The suspect has been charged with eight drug and weapons offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted weapon and ammunition, and drug possession.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.