Sault suspect arrested on outstanding warrants, police find $11K in drugs

A suspect already in custody had more than $11,000 in illegal drugs on him, Sault police said Monday.

The 29-year-old had been arrested on outstanding warrants.

“During a subsequent search of the accused, they were found to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 18 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, and approximately 14 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine,” police said.

“The total value of drugs seized is estimated to be roughly $11,000.”

Charges include three counts of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.