Sault suspect charged, $24K in illegal drugs seized

A 35-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with trafficking and other drug-related offences, police said Wednesday.

After being charged with drug possession, the suspect’s residence was search after police obtained a search warrant.

“Officers attended the accused’s residence and during a subsequent search, located approximately 50 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 30 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, approximately 39 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine and 18 tablets of OxyContin,” police said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $24,227. The suspect is charged with three counts of trafficking, one count of drug possession and failing to comply with a probation order.