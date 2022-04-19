Sault suspect charged with impaired driving seven months after incident took place

A 34-year-old suspect from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with impaired driving this month, in connection with a collision that took place last September.

In a news release, Ontario Provincial Police said the delay was caused because a blood test had to be taken, instead of the normal roadside breath test.

The collision took place Sept. 4, 2021, around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 17 near Stobie Creek in Johnson Township.

"Investigation determined that a westbound pickup truck entered the ditch, lost control and rolled over, landing on top of the guardrails," police said.

"An odour of an alcoholic beverage emanated from the driver's breath. However, due to the circumstances police required a blood test be completed. The Center of Forensic Sciences, Algoma District Paramedic Services and Johnson Township Fire Department assisted with the investigation."

The driver from the Sault has now been charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 5.