Sault suspect charged with sexual assault of three people
Sault Ste. Marie Police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting three people.
Police received a 9-1-1 call around 1 p.m. on July 7 reporting a sexual assault in the 0-100 block of Canal Drive.
Officers were immediately dispatched to the location.
“Shortly after arriving, officers were approached by another victim who reported they had just been sexually assaulted while walking on Whitefish Island,” said police in a news release Monday.
“They provided a description of the person who had assaulted them.”
During the investigation, police were approached by a third victim that reported they were assaulted by the same person – on a different date at another location.
“Officers located and identified the accused based on descriptions provided by the victims,” said police.
As a result, the man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual interference, inviting sexual touching and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
- If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
- A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.
- Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.
- National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
- 24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
- Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
- Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
- Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648