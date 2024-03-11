Sault suspect charged with sexual assault, spousal assault

A 27-year-old is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault, following an incident Sunday north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with other emergency responders including crisis negotiators, responded around 6 a.m. to a report of an assault on Havilland Shores Drive in Havilland Township.

Police arrested a suspect from Sault Ste. Marie. Charges include two counts of sexual assault, spousal assault, firearms offences and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was remanded into custody, pending a bail hearing.