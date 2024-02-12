iHeartRadio

Sault suspect faces 34 charges for threats, weapons offences


A 911 call about threats being made at a residence Feb. 10 uncovered a small cache of weapons, Sault police said Monday.

As a result, a 56-year-old now faces a total of 34 charges.

Police received the call around 8 pm about threats being made at a residence on Base Line Road.

“It was reported the accused had access to several firearms and they verbally threatened someone known to them,” police said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested without incident, but a search of the residence uncovered six guns and different types of ammunition “scattered throughout the residence, all of which were seized,” police said.

Charges include seven counts each of possessing a weapon when prohibited, careless storage of a firearm and failing to comply with an undertaking, as well as other weapons offences and one count of uttering death threats.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded.

