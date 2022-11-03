Sault suspect had a fake gun, police use real Taser to make arrest

A 28-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie is facing several charges following an incident Wednesday involving a knife and a fake gun.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of an assault at a multi-unit residence in the 500 block of Second Line West.

“Upon arrival, officers began speaking with some of the people involved when the situation escalated and a verbal argument ensued,” Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release Thursday.

“Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and separate the people involved. While speaking with some of the people involved, one complainant told officers the accused had entered their residence and assaulted them with a wooden club.”

While this conversation was going on, officers at the scene saw the accused in the window of the residence with what appeared to be a gun.

Police contained the area and called on the suspect to leave.

“The accused exited the residence and was not complying with officer demands,” police said.

“While attempting to get the accused to comply, the accused threw a knife toward officers.”

At that point, the accused was taken down using a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, and arrested.

“While transporting the accused back to the police services building, they threatened the officers,” police said.

Charges include uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, using an imitation firearm to commit an offence and weapons possession.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.