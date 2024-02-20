Sault suspect made threats, pulled fire alarm and punched computer monitors at local bank

One person has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie after a disturbance at a local bank Feb. 16.

Sault police responded after receiving a call at 9:30 a.m. and told that someone was damaging property and making threats.

“Investigation revealed the accused entered the bank and began yelling about having bombs in their possession, telling everyone to get out,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The accused pulled a fire alarm and began punching computer monitors, one of which hit a victim. None of the victims sustained physical injuries. When taken into police custody, the accused continued uttering threats about burning down other buildings.”

No explosives were found in the area or on the accused, who has been charged with robbery, assault, pulling the fire alarm, mischief and two counts of damaging property.

The accused age 46, was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded.