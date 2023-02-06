Sault suspect makes false 911 call while at the courthouse

A 41-year-old man is facing charges following a confrontation at the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse on Feb. 2.

In a news release Monday, Sault police said the man was in court around 1 p.m. when he began misbehaving.

“While there, the accused began yelling and disrupting staff at the courthouse,” police said.

“When asked to leave, the accused called 911 without reason or emergency.”

He struggled with officers trying to arrest him, but was eventually taken into custody.

He is now charged with mischief, making harassing phone calls, causing a disturbance and three counts of resisting arrest.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.