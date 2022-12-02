Sault suspect pointed gun at victim during break in, tracked down by police dog
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a list of weapons offences after being tracked down by a Sault police dog following a break-in, police say.
Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were called to a break-and-enter in progress in the area of Douglas Street and Second Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a news release.
"It was reported a gun was pointed at a victim," police said.
Officers contained the area upon arrival and started a search, including the canine unit.
"The accused was located in the 200 block of Third Avenue and arrested. A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of bear spray," police said.
While the investigation remains active, officers have left the area, police said around 2 a.m.
One adult male has been taken into custody and further details will be released as information becomes available, police
The accused, from Batchewana First Nation's Rankin Reserve, is charged with:
- Break and enter
- Pointing a firearm
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Two counts of having a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Having a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- Having break-in tools
- Two counts of failing to comply with a release order
No word on if any physical injuries were sustained in the incident.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.