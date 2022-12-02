iHeartRadio

Sault suspect pointed gun at victim during break in, tracked down by police dog


Lights on Sault Ste. Marie Police Service cruiser (Supplied)

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a list of weapons offences after being tracked down by a Sault police dog following a break-in, police say.

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were called to a break-and-enter in progress in the area of Douglas Street and Second Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a news release.

"It was reported a gun was pointed at a victim," police said.

Officers contained the area upon arrival and started a search, including the canine unit.

"The accused was located in the 200 block of Third Avenue and arrested. A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of bear spray," police said.

While the investigation remains active, officers have left the area, police said around 2 a.m.

One adult male has been taken into custody and further details will be released as information becomes available, police 

The accused, from Batchewana First Nation's Rankin Reserve, is charged with:

  • Break and enter
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Two counts of having a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Having a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
  • Having break-in tools
  • Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

No word on if any physical injuries were sustained in the incident.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

