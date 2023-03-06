Sault suspect pulled officer’s hair during arrest: police

An officer with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service had their hair pulled during an incident March 4, police said Monday.

Officers were responding to a call around 2 p.m. when they came upon the 35-year-old suspect in the 100 block of Sutton Place.

“Upon speaking with the accused, the accused became aggressive and assaulted an officer by pulling the officer’s hair,” police said in a news release.

“Officers were able to gain control of the accused and the accused was arrested.”

Charges include assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.