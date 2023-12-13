Sault suspect resists arrest by hitting police with a broom

A 30-year-old has been charged in Sault Ste. Marie following an incident Tuesday at an apartment building in the city.

Police were called at 10 a.m. to respond to an incident on Second Line West. They found the accused in a common area when they arrived.

“The accused had a warrant for their arrest in connection with a mischief incident two days earlier in which they had kicked and damaged a door in the same building,” Sault police said in a news release Wednesday.

“When officers advised them they were under arrest, the accused ran into their unit and tried to prevent officers from entering by blocking the door, hitting them with a broomstick, and verbally threatening to kill them. Officers gained control of the accused using Tasers and they were arrested.”

Charges include assaulting police, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000. The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.