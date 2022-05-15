Sault Symphony launches kids concert

The Sault Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is launching what it hopes will be a new concert series aimed at kids. Organizers are looking to get more children interested in classical music, which they say can be beneficial to young, developing minds.

The BYO-Baby Kids Concert is designed as a way for young kids and their parents to enjoy an afternoon of classical music, with the hope it will help children to channel their inner artist.

Anya Mallinger, the organizer of the concert, says music plays an important role in brain development.

"There’s many tests to confirm that studying an instrument, listening to music are helpful for cognitive abilities,” Mallinger said. "And it’s just such an enjoyable way to develop your brain."

Children were treated to an up close look at the various instruments. And unlike your typical night at the symphony, the kids were encouraged to move around as they enjoyed the music.

"I got my love of classical music from my father who played it when I was a kid," said Louis St. Pierre, Chair of the SSO Board or Directors. "I think it’s really important to get it started (early), and I think just love of any kind of music, and classical is as good as any."