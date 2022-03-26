Sault Symphony Orchestra planning fiftieth anniversary concert season

The Sault Symphony Orchestra is in the midst of planning its fiftieth anniversary concert season. Organizers are coming off a string of virtual, pandemic performances over the last two years – and now, the SSO is ready for some in-person performances.

It all begins with the SSO's "Mozart At The Movies" concert at the Bushplane Heritage Centre.

"We are going to feature music that is featured on TV shows featuring Mozart's 25th Symphony, which was in the movie Amadeus," says SSO Chair Louis St. Pierre. "So, it's got that movie-TV theme that you're going to enjoy."

Erica Mancuso, the SSO's Director of Outreach, says she uses movies as a means of getting school-aged children interested in orchestral music.

"They like to guess, you know, Pirates of the Caribbean or Star Wars or some of the bigger hits, Harry Potter is by far the most successful answer," said Mancuso, who adds classical music represents a strong tie to the past.

"It's a time capsule that reaches all the way back into these eras," she said. "We can't see, hear, taste or touch anything – but we can hear what they heard."

St. Pierre says the SSO is doing well financially, adding the online concerts have helped it stay relevant.

"If it wasn't for these online concerts to allow us to maintain our presence online, to be able to maintain our presence in the community, we were able to keep our brand in the minds of people."