Sault Symphony Orchestra preparing for new season
Rehearsals are underway as the Sault Symphony Orchestra prepares for a new season.
Unlike performances held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSO will be performing for in-person audiences this year. The orchestra is also working with a new artistic director.
“Our first concert is this weekend, Oct. 30, ‘Autumn Reflections,’” said Stephen Mallinger, artistic director and conductor.
Mallinger said the Christmas concert is Dec. 11 and March 5 they will have a program called ‘Double Trouble,’ featuring double concertos, plus the Beethoven 1st Symphony.
“And then, in the middle of May, it’s ‘Mozart At The Movies’ Part 2,” he said.
“We did part one at the Bushplane (museum) last year and it was a huge success.”
Several considerations are taken into account during rehearsals, Mallinger said, such as what period the piece is from and what techniques will be used during a performance.
Across northern Ontario, the Timmins Symphony Orchestra begins its season on Oct. 29 with its ‘Hallowe’en Pops Spooktacular.’
The Sudbury and North Bay symphonies began their respective seasons earlier this month.
