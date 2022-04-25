Sault Symphony Orchestra spotlights Mozart in first post-pandemic concert

The Sault Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage next month after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

The SSO will take to the stage at the Bushplane Heritage Centre at 7 p.m. on May 15 for Mozart at the Movies.

"This concert will feature a variety of favourites from film and television, such as Game of Thrones, Schindler’s List, and Amadeus," the symphony said in a news release Monday.

"Under the direction of the SSO’s new artistic director, Stephen Mallinger, you’ll get to enjoy the beautiful music of the largest ensemble of SSO players since 2020."

To make it a more authentic 'movie' experience, popcorn from Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn will be available.

Only 300 tickets will be sold, the theatre said, and residents can buy them at the symphony's website.

Parents are invited to bring their children up to 10 years of age to our BYO-Baby Kids Concert on May 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Precious Blood Cathedral.

"Children will get to enjoy a portion of the Mozart at the Movies concert, Q&A session with our conductor and musicians, and great opportunities to channel their inner artist," the SSO said.

Admission to the children's concert is by donation at the door, with no minimum donation. Anyone with questions can send an email here.