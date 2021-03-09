The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service charged a 17-year-old male resident with sexual assault March 8.

In a news release Tuesday, police said he is accused of pointing a firearm at the victim March 1, who was known to him, and later the same day committed the sexual assault.

At 7:30 p.m. on March 8, police executed a search warrant at his residence. Officers arrested the suspect, and a search uncovered four replica airsoft firearms.

The teen is charged with sexual assault, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held for bail court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.