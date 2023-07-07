Sault teens accused of pointing handgun

Two teens, ages 17 and 19, have been charged with weapons offences in Sault Ste. Marie following an incident on Trunk Road on the morning of July 6.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to a report that someone had a gun.

“Upon arrival, officers identified the 19-year-old reported to be in possession of firearms and they were arrested,” police said in a news release Friday.

“During a subsequent search, the accused was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol.”

The 19-year-old told police that they had taken the handgun from the 17-year-old, who was already “known to police.”

The suspect said he took it “because (17-year-old) pointed it at them and threatened them, and others, with it multiple times,” police said.

Both are charged with numerous weapons offences, while the 17-year-old is charged with failing to comply with a release order.

The 19-year-old has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11. The 17-year-old is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.