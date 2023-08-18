Sault theatre company production supports Rainbow Camp

An upcoming production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by the West End Theatre Project will help 2SLGBTQ+ kids go to summer camp.

The Sault Ste. Marie theatre company recently partnered with Rainbow Camp in Echo Bay.

It is something founder Lucas Beaver has had on his mind for some time.

"When I moved home to start the West End Theatre Project one of the mandates that I wanted to instill is that each production gave back to an organization that aligned itself with the theme of the show," said Beaver.

The musical comedy follows two drag queens and a transgender woman as they head across the outback in their bus, named Priscilla, en route to a resort the trio is set to perform at.

"When we picked 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' I thought it was a perfect fit for Rainbow Camp, given that the show is about inclusion and acceptance."

Until Sept.4, $5 from each ticket sold for the show will go to Rainbow Camp.

Harry Stewart and Chris Southin founded and still run the camp.

The pair told CTV News the money raised by the theatre company will allow more kids to take part in the summer camp – covering travel expenses for some and overall costs for others.

Southin said the pair feel honoured that their camp will benefit from the production.

"It's a recognition of our work, what we're doing, what we strive for,” he said.

“It’s a great compliment."

Stewart added that many campers love the arts and performing, so the partnership makes a lot of sense.

"It's a great way for us to tell more about Rainbow Camp because you're going to be hitting some of our target audience: parents, LGBT youth,” he said.

“It’s just a really neat thing to have happen for us."

Beaver said the company will also be taking donations at the show and selling items "like feather boas" with proceeds heading to the camp.

"It’s a type of organization that wasn't around when I was younger so I'm really supportive of that for our youth and creating safe spaces."

The fundraiser comes at a good time for the Rainbow Camp.

This year's camp had to be closed prematurely due to staffing shortages and the two owners said they are looking to bounce back in 2024.

"We plan on trying to hire as many staff as we can before the end of October,” said camp officials.

“The kitchen was an issue this year and it looks like we have that covered."

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert runs from Nov. 15 - 18 at the Sault Community Theatre Centre.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, or online.

More information on both the Rainbow Camp and the West End Theatre Project can be found on their social media profiles.