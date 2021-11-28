Sault theatre group casting for next production

As live theatre awakens from its COVID-19 slumber, the West End Theatre Project in Sault Ste Marie is getting ready for its next musical. It's holding auditions for a stage production of the film "Sister Act," starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Music Director Rony Dal Cin says the music of this production will be a little different from the soundtrack from the film.

"There's lots of disco in this one," he says. "It's going to be a tonne of fun. It's got some great harmonies and just great music in general. I know it's going to be a great show."

Director Lucas Beaver says this is a large production that will require a large cast.

"We are looking at a cast of 27 to 29," says Beaver. "So, although there is some huge production numbers there a lot of smaller parts that are doubled up."

One by one, actors hoping to land a part walked into the audition space at the Water Tower Inn. Some shared what they like most about theatre.

"When you're with a group of people and you've been practicing a long time, it's almost like an environment like a family, and you start supporting one another," says Christine Mozarowski.

"It's a community filled with people who share the same passion as I do," says Rorie Nelson. "So I get to express myself in a way that feels right."

City Councillor Donna Hilsinger is among those auditioning for a part. She's hoping to land the role of Mother Superior.

"It's always a little nerve wracking to do an audition," says Hilsinger. "But I find if you get well prepared, read, know the story, and prepare yourself with the music, you can do the best you can."

Asked what advice she would have for acting novices who have never performed on stage, but are interested in doing so, Mazarowski says you just have to do it.

"The theatre community will embrace you," she says. "If you try your best, they will pull out what you've got and raise it to another level. That's what theatre is about - it's inclusion."

The West End Theatre Project will hold auditions for "Sister Act" on Monday, November 29th, and information on how to book an audition is on their Facebook page.

"Sister Act" debuts next March.