Sault to open live-in treatment centre for youth

Algoma Family Services and its community partners in Sault Ste. Marie are announcing the opening of a new Live-In Treatment (LIT) program.

The eight-bed facility is designed for youth ages 12 to 16 in Algoma who are struggling with complex mental health or substance use challenges.

"Right now, as it exists, our community does not have an option for kids with complex needs," said Ali Juma, CEO of Algoma Family Services.

"As such, so many of them have to leave the community to get the care that they need, away from their family, their community and their culture."

Juma said the new facility will serve as an alternative to Sault Area Hospital’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Unit, which is not equipped for long-term treatment.

The Sault Ste. Marie Indigenous Friendship Centre will be providing cultural services and expertise. Cathy Syrette is the centre’s executive director – she said a disproportionate number of Indigenous youth are incarcerated or facing addiction and mental health challenges.

"We want to soften that way of life for our Indigenous youth," said Syrette.

"We want to make them feel comfortable, safe and secure and make it feel like a home. When I first walked into this building, that's how I felt."

The treatment program lasts from six months to a year and Juma said every effort has been made to make the facility feel less like an institution and more like a home.

"It blends traditional Indigenous approaches to wellness with western, scientific approaches to treatment," he said.

"We have a multi-disciplinary team here that will be providing the care to these youth."

Entry into the facility is controlled – but youth are not locked-in. They will have access to a gym, music room, kitchen and a backyard.

"When our youth leave here, it is our hope, and it is our prayer, that they will leave a healthier individual," Syrette said.

The facility will see its first admission before the end of April, with full occupancy expected by June.