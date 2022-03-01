Sault transit adopts accessibility app

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Services is working with the CNIB Foundation to make taking the bus a little easier for the blind.

It has launched a one-year pilot project to test the BlindSquare app, which uses voice commands and GPS technology to help the blind navigate transit schedules and routes.

Brent Lamming, the city's director of community services, said the app helps the city's goal of making transit accessible for everyone. He said the annual cost of the pilot project is $6,000 annually and is being paid for through the city's operating budget.

BlindSquare is controlled through voice command and will give the user directions to the nearest transit stop.

David Demers, president of CNIB Frontier Accessibility, said the app has the potential to be used in many indoor spaces as well, including malls, schools and hospitals.

He said the Sault is the first municipality to use the app across its entire transit network.

The app is only available for download from the App Store. As for an Android version, there is no firm release date yet, but Demers said the BlindSquare team is working on one.

