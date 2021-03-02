Sault Ste. Marie's transit system is getting a funding boost to help it address the financial strain of the pandemic.

The province is providing more than $1.1 million to the Sault, as part of its Safe Restart Agreement.

“This is great news for Sault Ste. Marie,” said MPP Ross Romano in a news release. “COVID-19 continues to have a heavy impact on our community and a greater impact on our public transit system. This additional funding will ensure local transit continues to operate, provide a clean and safe environment for riders, and provide a vital service for those who need it most.”

With the investment, the government said it brings the total funding the Sault has received to $3.9 million.

"I want to recognize the Government of Ontario for providing the city with support through the Safe Restart Agreement,” said Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano. “Transit is a foremost example of our efforts to ensure residents have safe access to the services they need on a day-to-day basis. Support from our government partners helps us continue our efforts.”

The province said there is still an additional $650 million available until Dec. 31 available for municipalities.