Sault transit introduces tap payments for bus trips

Transit riders in Sault Ste. Marie will soon no longer need correct change to use the bus.

Starting this fall, the city will begin to phase in tap payments for credit and debit cards on all of its vehicles.

It's something that users should be excited about, said community services director Brent Lamming.

“The experience for the user will be improved greatly with respect to the frustration when fares aren’t recognized for being collected," Lamming said.

"And whenever you make a service easier to use, it’s inviting to use.”

The implementation will begin in the next couple of months, but will take some time as city staff don't want to interrupt service for the 26 conventional buses, two community buses and 11 para buses in their fleet.

“It’s not a fast process but we will do it through different changes of shift change and we have a half hour and hour service so when some of the buses aren’t in use that’s when we’ll be redeploying," Lamming said.

"It’ll be a transition.”

The new system comes with a price tag of more than $624,000.

With upper levels of government covering the majority of that, only $105,000 is being downloaded onto the city itself.