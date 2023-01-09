Sault veterans residence receives federal funding
Federal Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday to announce funding for housing initiatives.
The federal government is spending $132 million to support the construction of 380 housing units across Ontario, with a sizeable chunk of that funding going toward initiatives in the Sault.
Hussen made the announcement at the site of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25, where a nine-storey, 107-unit veterans housing project is being built.
The project is receiving $32 million from the feds, as well as $1.9 million from Veteran's Housing Ontario.
Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is receiving $3.7 million from the federal and provincial governments for its project at the former William Merrifield School property in the city's west end.
That project includes 30 affordable housing units and officials hope to have tenants moved in before the end of the year.
The new Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 building is expected to be completed in December.
-
Drag Storytime protest not deterring Sault alliesIt's been a busy few days for organizers of a 'Drag Storytime' in Sault Ste. Marie after learning someone was planning to protest the event this weekend at one of the library branches.
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drugWinnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Via Rail apology a 'slap in the face' says travellerAfter a disastrous Christmas travel period, which included cancelled and delayed trips, Via Rail has issued an apology to travellers. But one traveller says the apology is not good enough.
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insiderRumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.