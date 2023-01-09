Sault veterans residence receives federal funding

Federal Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday to announce funding for housing initiatives.

The federal government is spending $132 million to support the construction of 380 housing units across Ontario, with a sizeable chunk of that funding going toward initiatives in the Sault.

Hussen made the announcement at the site of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25, where a nine-storey, 107-unit veterans housing project is being built.

The project is receiving $32 million from the feds, as well as $1.9 million from Veteran's Housing Ontario.

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is receiving $3.7 million from the federal and provincial governments for its project at the former William Merrifield School property in the city's west end.

That project includes 30 affordable housing units and officials hope to have tenants moved in before the end of the year.

The new Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 building is expected to be completed in December.