Sault victim beaten with a broom handle, property damaged, one charged

A suspect who was wanted for an assault incident that took place in August was arrested and charged this week.

The 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for an Aug. 27 attack in which the victim was hit with a broom handle in the 100 block of Willowdale Street.

“On Aug. 27, 911 communicators received a report of a disturbance,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

“Although the accused had fled prior to officers arriving, investigation revealed the accused damaged property of a victim who is known to them and hit another victim who was not known to them with a broom handle.”

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest following the incident.

On Nov. 28, police responded to another disturbance in the 100 block of Willowdale Street.

“Upon arrival, officers found the accused and arrested them on the strength of a warrant,” said police.

The accused was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.