Sault victim beaten with a metal pipe, one suspect charged

A suspect who was already on probation was charged this week with aggravated assault for an incident that took place in September.

The 30-year-old was arrested Tuesday for a Sept. 2 attack in which the victim was hit repeatedly with a metal pipe on Albert Street East.

“Upon arrival, officers found one person with serious injuries,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Investigation revealed the accused, who was known to the victim, had hit them numerous times with a metal pipe before fleeing the scene. Police were unable to locate the accused, so a warrant was obtained.”

The accused was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with a release order and four counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.