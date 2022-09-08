Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
"Detectives believe around 4 a.m., the victim was walking in the area of the 100 block of Albert Street West when they were shot multiple times," police said in a news release Thursday.
"The victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries. This is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext. 288.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web tip or download the P3 app.
-
Patrons at British pub in Waterloo reflect on Queen Elizabeth II legacyOn Thursday, residents in Waterloo region were reflecting on her reign and what the monarchy means to them after the sudden announcement from Buckingham Place that Her Majesty had died that afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court systemWith Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
-
'Everything you dream of as a kid': Riders' Richardson preparing for possibility of first CFL startSaskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman, Kooper Richardson, could play in his first Canadian Football League (CFL) game this weekend against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and may even get a spot as a starter.
-
Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IIMany people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
-
Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivorsA trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. MarieA bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorialThe southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
-
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt endsAs the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.
-
Muscular dystrophy fundraiser has Lethbridge firefighters hitting roofThe Lethbridge Firefighters Charities Association kicked off its annual Firefighters Campout for Muscular Dystrophy on Thursday.