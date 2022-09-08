Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.

"Detectives believe around 4 a.m., the victim was walking in the area of the 100 block of Albert Street West when they were shot multiple times," police said in a news release Thursday.

"The victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries. This is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext. 288.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web tip or download the P3 app.