Sault waterfront design concepts to be presented this spring

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is moving to the next phase of its waterfront design plan.

Residents were consulted on the plan earlier this year and the city will use the input as it prepares to reveal some design concepts this spring.

“A lot of people want to make it more walkable, more opportunity for commerce, whether or not that’s food trucks, pop-up shops, and certainly, the opportunity to get a little bit closer to the water,” said Travis Anderson, the city’s director of tourism and community development.

“I think we’ve got a great opportunity to make some spots for people to actually touch the water, fish in different locations and really just enjoy the waterfront.”

Anderson said planning is in the early stages.

“Right now, we’re working on the preliminary concept design, taking what we heard from the people and putting together a concept,” he said.

“We’ll be coming back out to the public in the next few weeks to show them what we’ve heard, and hopefully from there, we’ll get some more input and tweak the designs.”

Anderson said there are no costs to present at this time.

City council will have the final say on what will happen with the waterfront design plan.

