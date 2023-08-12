Sault welding schools host first student competition

The sparks were flying at APR Welding Academy in Sault Ste. Marie as students tested their skills in the first of what organizers hope will be an annual event. The school, which is hoping to attract more interest in welding as a career choice, hosted a welding competition.

Jeremy Belair, co-owner of the academy, said there's more two welding than putting two pieces of metal together.

"You can be a welder for an electrician, you can be a welder for a carpenter, you can be a welder for a millwright, you can be a pipe welder, a pipeline welder," said Belair.

"There's a lot of branches of welding and a lot of people experience more than one within their career."

Belair, who has been a welder himself for the last 12 years, told CTV News he regularly visits schools to promote welding as a rewarding career.

"If you can introduce students and kids at a young age into it, it's only going to advance them so much more by the time they get to somebody like my age, or even younger," he said.

"They can advance in their career quite quickly, and it's one of those trades that doesn't discriminate in age. You can be any age and they'll give you the responsibility if you're ready for it."

