Sault will spend almost $4M to repair stairs at city hall

The City of Sault Ste. Marie will be spending close to $4 million to repair the front steps leading into city hall.

That's nearly twice as much as what the city had originally budgeted for the repairs and it will mean other projects will have to be put on hold.

The expanding budget, as well as growing safety concerns surrounding the crumbling staircase, have prompted city council to act now.

“They are a safety hazard," said Mayor Matthew Shoemaker.

"They are in disrepair -- people can’t use two-thirds of the stairs as it currently stands.”

Shoemaker said only some minor resurfacing of the steps has taken place over the last decade.

“This is something that should have been replaced three, four, five, six years ago, and these jobs only grow in expense over time," he said.

The city's engineering department said the steps will be reinforced and will be narrower once completed.

They add the ramp will be replaced with an exterior elevator, as the current ramp is not up to provincial accessibility standards.

Work is expected to be completed sometime in the fall. Meantime, in order to cover the expanded cost for the repair job, planned culvert replacement on Second Line as well as seawall rehabilitation behind city hall will be shelved until next year.