Sault woman accused of crashing into three vehicles and lying to police

A woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been accused of crashing into three different vehicles within 30 minutes, driving dangerously and lying to police about her car being stolen.

Sault police said the first incident happened around noon on May 31.

"Police received a report of a vehicle crossing a lane of traffic and striking another vehicle on McNabb Street. Around 12:15 p.m., police received a report of the same vehicle striking a vehicle in the area of Black Road then driving through a red light," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release on Friday afternoon. "It is further alleged a short time later the same vehicle struck another vehicle that was stopped at a red light in the area of McNabb Street and Windsor Street."

Officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved in all three crashes empty around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Albion Street.

"Around 3:20 p.m., the accused called to report her vehicle was stolen. The investigation determined the accused had been driving the vehicle, she is a suspended driver and she filed a false report with police," police said.

The 28-year-old woman has been charged with:

Dangerous operation

Public mischief

Driving while under suspension

Unsafe lane move

Failing to stop at a red light

Improper left turn

Disobeying a stop sign

Three counts of failing to remain

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.