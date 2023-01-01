Sault woman celebrates 100th birthday Sunday
Esther Scott of Sault Ste. Marie is a New Year’s baby, just not this year’s New Year’s baby.
Scott was born Jan. 1, 1923, in a farm house east of the city.
“The minister had to come from Desbarats, by horse and buggy in those days, snowing like a son-of-gun,” she said.
“He gave me a wap on the seat and I’ve been going ever since.”
The birthday girl has six children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren – with one more on the way.
Scott told CTV News she spent most of her adult life working, with her most recent job at city hall in Sault Ste. Marie.
She makes a point of telling people about her time making binocular lenses for the navy during World War II.
For those hoping to live 100 years, Scott said it’s simple.
“Eating well and also getting enough rest,” she said.
“That’s the main thing, getting rest and doing what I’m told by my parents all along. They helped me.”
Scott also says keeping your mind and body active is key to living a long and healthy life – as well as listening to the doctor and keeping a positive attitude.
