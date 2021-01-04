A 56-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie is has been charged following a Jan. 2 incident on Albert Street.

Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release that the woman hit the victim with a hammer, then tried to do it again.

"The victim was able to leave the area and notify police," the release said. "They were later transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The woman was found near the site of the incident and was arrested. She is charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was held for weekend bail court.