Sault woman finds half-brother after both were adopted as babies

Northern Ontario siblings put up for adoption at birth have now found each other decades later.

Teena Post received quite the Christmas present this past holiday season; a younger brother.

“Our results actually came in December 23rd 2022, the week of Christmas, that I was confirmed his half-sibling,” said Post.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie had known most of her life that she was adopted.

Post began her search for family 12 years ago, to this point she had only found direct relatives of her since-passed biological mother.

Fast-forward to roughly a year ago, Andrew Mathieu started researching his own ancestry.

“He came across the same family line that I did,” said Post.

“He reached out to the same sisters as I did and the miracle part is he found the sister that I had spoken to and she gave him my name and that’s how he found me.”

Since the two have confirmed their lineage, they have taken part in some outdoor activity in the Sault.

Being adopted as babies, both said that finding any family was viewed as unlikely.

Mathieu is originally from the Sudbury-area before he moved to Ottawa and Post had spent her life in Sault. Ste. Marie

“It was always in the back of my mind. I really had hope that one day I would find somebody,” said Mathieu.

Though the outdoor outing in the Sault was not their first meeting, it was the first time they had proof they were related and the both said the similarities were evident to each other.

“Even the way we sit or the way we’re in position when we take photos. It’s almost like seeing myself in a female body,” Mathieu said.

As of a few months ago, Mathieu was an only sibling, but he instantly gained a half-sister and three new members of his immediate family.

“I do have an older brother and an older sister and I hope to share our new branch with everyone shortly,” said Post.

“I’m hoping to plan a trip in July to go to Ottawa and meet his wife and my new niece.”

The newly reunited siblings said they feel like everything just aligned perfectly in order to allow them to find one another.

Mathieu told CTV News he hopes they still have some luck left as he was recently told they may have another living sibling.

Mathieu says if that person sees this story, he would like them to reach out and join their growing family.