Sault woman turns 100 years young
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
Janine Bourgeois of Sault Ste. Marie is turning 100 years young Sunday.
Bourgeois who her family affectionately calls ‘Gigi’ was born Sept. 10, 1923 and has lived in the Sault almost her whole life.
Her family describes her as “a very independent, witty and full-of-life woman.”
“(She) is still living alone and independent in her apartment of 12 years,” said her great-grandson Marty Michaud in an email to CTV News.
“She spends most of her days getting caught up with the news and loves spending time with family when they’re in town to visit.”
Most of her family now lives in Sudbury – but visited her over the weekend to celebrate her centennial birthday.
