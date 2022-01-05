Sault YMCA fundraising halted due to COVID-19 shutdown

Just as it was getting set for a robust fundraising campaign, the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA is now closed due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The Y was looking at a series of initiatives in January and February to drive membership, but that’s been put on hold now that fitness facilities across Ontario have been ordered to close.

While January is typically a busy time for fitness centres as people resolve to start off a new year by becoming more active, the weights and treadmills at the Y are not being used for a few weeks.

"It's this stop, go all the time. Just when you start to get back into a rhythm and gain momentum and look towards recovery, there’s more stop, go. And it's difficult. It's frustrating," said Robert Burns, president of the Sault YMCA.

Burns said given this is not a new situation for gyms and other sectors affected by the shutdowns, supports from the province should have been in place immediately.

"Especially when it's the same industries, it seems, every time, we have to have the mechanisms in place, the support mechanisms, right away."

Rory Ring, the chief executive officer of the Sault Chamber of Commerce, said many businesses racked up large bills in November and December.

"Businesses have scaled up on inventory, they've scaled up on bringing employees in to service the market, and then all of a sudden, Jan. 1, your ability to drive revenue is gone," said Ring.

Burns said keeping the Y open will be an uphill battle.

"We are going to need donors like never before when this is over. The tap is running dry, but we will be there in three weeks. Mark my words."