Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costs

A Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.

The YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is the first organization in the area to be recognized by reThink Green as a 'Green Economy North' cohort.

According to the reThink Green website, Green Economy North is a membership-based program in which the group works with members to reduce their carbon footprint.

Robert Burns, CEO of the YMCA, said while they work through the recovery period following COVID-19 related shutdowns, it's a good time to change the way they operate.

“This recovery period after the pandemic for an organization like ours is going to be probably longer than is predicted for most businesses,” said Burns.

“If we can get a little step ahead, it will be really, really helpful to make sure and ensure our long-term sustainability here in town.”

By receiving a Green Economy North cohort designation, the organization could be in line to receive grants to help pay for environmental upgrades.

David St. Georges of reThink Green said the process starts with a greenhouse gas inventory, which will be used to assess an organization’s carbon footprint.

“We could also show you where you’re leaking or using too much, because we know that an operation of X-size should use this much carbon,” said St. Georges.

“But if you’re using so much more energy or so much more fuel than your fleet should have for instance -- because we take everything you do into account -- we can identify exactly where you are wasting.”

St. Georges said the process is also a means of finding where utility and heating cost savings can be had.

For his part, Burns said finding environmental efficiencies is something the Y has been looking at for some time.

“Most of our infrastructure is 40-plus years old,” he said.

“We need to start looking at a roof, we need to start looking at exhaust fan systems and air supplies -- these are things that need addressing now.”